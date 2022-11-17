A27 flooding: 20 cars marooned in floodwater as weather causes chaos in Havant, Emsworth and Chichester
FLOODING on a motorway marooned multiple cars as torrential weather caused chaos on the roads.
Fire crews and police rushed to the A27 as roughly 20 vehicles were stuck in pools of water last night. The road was closed in both directions as the scene was cleared between Havant and Chichester.
SEE ALSO: Hampshire traffic: A27 eastbound closed between Emsworth and Chichester as flooding causing 'heavy delays'
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said at the time: ‘A27 CLOSED both ways from Fishbourne, Chichester to Havant. Around 20 cars stuck in flood water. Police on the scene and the road closed in both directions.
Most Popular
‘We are attending with specialist equipment to help bring people to safety. Avoid the area and only travel if necessary.’
The eastbound route of the motorway, between Emsworth and Chichester, is closed this morning due to the torrid conditions. WSFRS added: ‘We are extremely busy dealing with multiple flood-related incidents, including rescuing people from cars and flooding in buildings.
‘Lots of localised flooding on roads across West Sussex, please take care tonight and only drive if absolutely necessary.’
The Environment Agency issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts on Thursday morning. A yellow weather warning was in place over Portsmouth and Havant this morning until 6am.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth weather: New yellow warning for 'heavy rain' issued after previous one as downpours shower city
The Met Office warned the rain brings a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruptions to transport. Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said: ‘The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn’t mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions.’
Mr Snell said a warning is in place for the southeast because ‘it has been quite wet there since the beginning of November with many places already seeing more than their month’s share of rain’.
Police in Winchester advised of a large tree coming down and blocking a road in Swanmore. The Environment Agency issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts on Thursday morning.