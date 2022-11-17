Fire crews and police rushed to the A27 as roughly 20 vehicles were stuck in pools of water last night. The road was closed in both directions as the scene was cleared between Havant and Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said at the time: ‘A27 CLOSED both ways from Fishbourne, Chichester to Havant. Around 20 cars stuck in flood water. Police on the scene and the road closed in both directions.

Torrential rain has caused flooding on the A27. Picture: James Manning/PA.

‘We are attending with specialist equipment to help bring people to safety. Avoid the area and only travel if necessary.’

The eastbound route of the motorway, between Emsworth and Chichester, is closed this morning due to the torrid conditions. WSFRS added: ‘We are extremely busy dealing with multiple flood-related incidents, including rescuing people from cars and flooding in buildings.

‘Lots of localised flooding on roads across West Sussex, please take care tonight and only drive if absolutely necessary.’

The Environment Agency issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts on Thursday morning. A yellow weather warning was in place over Portsmouth and Havant this morning until 6am.

The Met Office warned the rain brings a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruptions to transport. Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said: ‘The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn’t mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions.’

Mr Snell said a warning is in place for the southeast because ‘it has been quite wet there since the beginning of November with many places already seeing more than their month’s share of rain’.