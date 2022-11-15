The Met Office put the warning in place over the city and parts of Hampshire, Devon and southern Wales, on Monday. It is due to end at 1pm today, but a fresh cautionary message will be put in place tomorrow.

A statement from the forecaster said: ‘Following heavy showers on Wednesday, a band of heavy rain will move north-eastwards on Wednesday evening, followed by further heavy showers overnight. Fifteen to 25mm of rain is likely to fall widely, with 30 to 40mm in a few places over a 12-hour period.

Another yellow weather warning for 'heavy rain' has been issued over Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘With the ground already saturated, this may lead to some flooding. Strong winds are also likely, with gusts 40 to 50mph possible along coasts.’

Torrential showers and flooding have caused ‘very heavy delays’ on the roads around Havant and Farlington, according to traffic monitoring system ROMANSE.

Tomorrow’s warning will be implemented from 5pm until 6am on Thursday. Forecasters say flooding and travel disruption is possible.

‘Heavy rain and showers bringing a chance of some flooding and disruption,’ the Met Office added. ‘Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

‘Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.’