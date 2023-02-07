A27, M27 and A3(M) closures near Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant this week

Maintenance work is taking place across major routes including the A27, M27 and A3(M). Moderate delays – between 10 and 30 minutes – are expected until 6am this Friday from the M275 Northbound to the M27 westbound.

A link road will be shut for work on road markings, with a diversion being visible. Similar delays are expected for similar works until 6am on Friday between the A27 Eastern Road westbound to junction 12 of the M27.

These are the road closures in Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant this week.

Lane closures for barrier maintenance will also be taking place between M27 eastbound junction 12 to A27 Eastern Road. This started at 8pm yesterday and will last until 6am on Thursday. Delays of under ten minutes are anticipated.

A lane closure on the exit slip road on the A27 westbound, Eastern Road, is scheduled from 8pm next Monday to 6am next Tuesday.

Barrier repairs in the same timeframe are happening between the M27 westbound and M275 southbound, with link road and lane closures organised.

Motorists in Fareham will also have to contend with closures. There will be lane closures from 8pm tomorrow until 6am on Thursday on the M27 westbound at junction 10 for technology works.

Engineers are also conducting drainage works on the M27 westbound at junction 11. Slip road and lane closures will take place between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

