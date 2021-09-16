The A27 was shut between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue this morning.

Police were called at 8.01am today to reports of a collision between a cyclist and two vehicles on the junction of Beaulieu Avenue and Portchester Road in Portchester.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘A 20-year-old male cyclist was left with serious leg injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Portchester Road was closed between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue while emergency services responded to the incident.

‘The road has since been reopened.’

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, warned earlier about delays.

The A27 was closed in Portchester this morning.

The account tweeted: ‘Reports of Portchester Rd being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Delme Rbt and Dore Ave due to an RTI, delays currently on approaches.’

The incident on the A27 was also causing delays in Fareham.

ROMANSE added: ‘#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays on Downend Rd between Swivelton Ln and A27 Cams Hill/Portchester Rd due to the road closure RTI on Portchester Rd.’

SEE ALSO: Carnage in Portsmouth as city centre crash caused gridlock chaos

Follow our live blog below for all the updates this morning.

Make sure to check back on our website throughout the day.