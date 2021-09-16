A27 reopens after cyclist suffers serious leg injuries after crash with two vehicles in Portchester
A CYCLIST has suffered serious leg injuries after a crash in Portchester.
The A27 was shut between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue this morning.
Police were called at 8.01am today to reports of a collision between a cyclist and two vehicles on the junction of Beaulieu Avenue and Portchester Road in Portchester.
A spokesman for the force said: ‘A 20-year-old male cyclist was left with serious leg injuries.
‘Portchester Road was closed between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue while emergency services responded to the incident.
‘The road has since been reopened.’
ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, warned earlier about delays.
The account tweeted: ‘Reports of Portchester Rd being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Delme Rbt and Dore Ave due to an RTI, delays currently on approaches.’
The incident on the A27 was also causing delays in Fareham.
ROMANSE added: ‘#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays on Downend Rd between Swivelton Ln and A27 Cams Hill/Portchester Rd due to the road closure RTI on Portchester Rd.’
The cyclist involved in the crash suffered leg injuries, the police have said.
Delays also building in Fareham
Here’s where the incident has happened
