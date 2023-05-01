A27 towards Eastern Road in Portsmouth closed after incident as emergency services rush to the scene
Emergency services have flocked to one of Portsmouth's main roads this afternoon after an incident.
Video footage sent to The News by Ali Yildirim shows one lane blocked along the A27, towards Eastern Road in Portsmouth.
A number of cars are parked along the hard shoulder with police, firefighters and two ambulances spotted at the scene.
The left-hand lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information.
More to follow.