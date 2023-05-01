Woman in her 60s left injured after car and motorbike collide on Downend Road in Fareham with police called to scene
A woman in her 60s has been left with head and arm injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle.
Traffic was stopped in both directions on Downend Road, Fareham between The Causeway and Swivelton Lane earlier today while police dealt with the emergency incident.
The road has since been cleared and delays are easing.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Spokesperson said: ‘We were called shortly after 1.50pm this afternoon (Monday 1 May) to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Down End Road in Fareham. A woman in her 60s has sustained injuries to her head and arm.
‘The road was closed between the Causeway and Swivelton Lane while emergency services dealt with the incident, however traffic is now being let through again.’
Following the collision, highway monitoring service Romanse reported: ‘#Fareham - Downend Rd BLOCKED in both directions between The Causeway and Swivelton Ln due to RTI, delays on approach.’