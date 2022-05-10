As reported, one lane of the motorway was blocked between junction seven for Hedge End an junction five for Eastleigh.

Traffic monitoring system Romanse has now said delays are ‘easing.’

In a tweet, Romanse said: ‘M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing.’

Earlier they said: ‘M27 westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, short delays building.’