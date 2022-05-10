All lanes along M27 near Hedge End and Eastleigh now cleared following earlier broken down vehicle causing delays

ALL lanes are now cleared along the M27 westbound after an earlier broken down vehicle caused delays.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:19 am

As reported, one lane of the motorway was blocked between junction seven for Hedge End an junction five for Eastleigh.

Traffic monitoring system Romanse has now said delays are ‘easing.’

In a tweet, Romanse said: ‘M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing.’

Earlier they said: ‘M27 westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 Hedge End and J5/A335 Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, short delays building.’

M27