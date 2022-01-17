Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has approved an investment of £677,000 to be spent on cameras for the A32, which links Gosport and Alton, and the A272, that runs through the South Downs National Park starting near Petersfield.

It comes as police have received ‘consistent complaints’ about about speeding and noise on those roads.

Average speed cameras

Ms Jones said: ‘I have listened to those concerns and the funding of these new cameras is a big step forward in delivering on my commitment to those residents to reduce the excessive noise and speeding.

‘The new camera technology will enable Hampshire Constabulary to make best use of the most up to date equipment available, keep roads safer and bring the most prolific offenders to justice.

‘The installation of the cameras will not only address the persistent noise and speeding on the A32 and A272, but also provide reassurance for the public across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that these type of offences will be tackled and taken seriously.’

It it hoped work to install the permanent cameras will be completed by the end of 2022.

Chief superintendent for Hampshire Police, Darren O’Callaghan, said he was ‘conscious that speed cameras alone will not solve the dangerous and anti-social use of the roads’ and his teams would continue will to conduct marked and unmarked patrols along the routes.

‘The A32 and A272 are high casualty routes within Hampshire and they are policed by the roads policing unit as a priority,’ he said.

‘We are supportive of this measure as a way of discouraging any illegal use of these routes, to lessen the impact on local communities and to improve safety.’

And Meon Valley MP, Flick Drummond, added: ‘Average speed cameras on the A32 and A272 will be a very effective and welcome weapon in the armoury of the police.

‘These are roads where speeding has been a dangerous problem for many years along with anti-social motorbike noise that causes so much anguish. The installation of the cameras recognises these two problems - that often go hand in hand - need to be addressed. I would like to thank Donna for her work and action on this issue.’

