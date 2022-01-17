According to Hampshire police, between December 18 and January 14, rapid multi-drug test kits were used 15 times.

These included two tests used in Portsmouth for which one result was negative, one was positive for cocaine and cannabis, and one person who believed they had been spiked with a needle declined the test.

Police used 15 drug testing kits in suspected cases of spiking between December and January

In Southampton, police saw six negative test results, three tested positive for amphetamine, cannabis and cocaine.

Four other tests in Gosport, the New Forest and Test Valley were all negative.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We recognise that drink spiking is a big concern for communities and we’ve been working really hard to develop our understanding of spiking in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

‘Nationally, we started to see an increase in drink spiking and needle spiking reports in October and November 2021 and this is when the reports peaked. Since then, reports have decreased throughout the county.

‘Common spiking symptoms are confusion, lack of coordination, slurred speech, nausea, hallucinations, vomiting, paranoia and unconsciousness. If you think you or a friend has been spiked, tell a member of staff straight away, seek medical attention, report it to the police.

‘To help us understand reports of spiking, we invested in multi-drug urine test kits which give an immediate reading and help us obtain early evidence.’

Drug tests kits are only to be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases and never to take action against people who may have taken drugs recreationally.

As reported, in Portsmouth alone drink spiking reports rose to 21 in October, while 14 were reported in November and December saw 10 drink spiking reports made.

No needle spiking – where a victim is injected – reports were made before October, which saw six reports.

This rose to 11 in November before declining to four in December - and one report has been made so far in January.

The spokesman added: ‘That’s why we have been working relentlessly with bars and clubs in cities in Hampshire to ensure that all venues are ‘spike aware’ and that staff are able to care for people who are reporting they have been spiked and urging those to call the police if they believe this crime has happened to them.

‘We’re absolutely clear that we do not tolerate drink spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way will be found and will be stopped.

‘If you’re concerned you or a friend have been spiked, call police straight away. Our multidrug testing kits can get the early evidence we need, and can provide valuable reassurance.’

