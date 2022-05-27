A vehicle hit a woman in her 30s on the roundabout on Park Road North yesterday afternoon, at 4.12pm.

She was struck by a black car exiting the roundabout, which was heading towards Havant town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the roundabout in Park Road North, Havant, yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.

The woman sustained minor hip and lower back injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers report that the vehicle involved in the incident did not stop.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The vehicle, which we believe could be a Ford Focus or Fiesta, did not stop at the scene.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling through the area at the time.

‘The collision caused the road to be blocked so officers believe the vehicle would have stood out as it left the scene with no other vehicles behind it in a very busy area.’