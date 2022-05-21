Delays along A31 in Hampshire where it becomes M27 now gone after lane re-opened

DELAYS have now gone after an earlier blocked lane along a Hampshire road re-opened.

By Fiona Callingham
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st May 2022, 1:22 pm

As reported, queues were forming on the A31 westbound following the lane closure between where it becomes the M27 at Cadnam and at Castle Malwood.

Since then traffic monitoring system Romanse tweeted: ‘#A31 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between #M27//J1 #Cadnam and #CastleMalwood due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

Read More

Read More
Hampshire man arrested for flashing in a park and being in possession of a class...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Earlier The News contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

breaking news, portsmouth edited:habibur rahman
M27Hampshire