Delays for drivers as M27 motorway lane blocked between Park Gate and Bursledon
One lane of a busy motorway is blocked due to a broken down vehicle – causing disruption to morning commutes.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST
Traffic is building on the M27 westbound, between Junction 9 at Park Gate and Junction 8 at Bursledon, following the incident. Drivers travelling in the area can expect longer journey times this morning.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken down vehicle, delays building.”
More details to follow.
