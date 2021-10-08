Delays on M27 near Eastleigh due to broken down vehicle
COMMUTERS face delays of 15 minutes on the M27 this morning due to a broken down lorry.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 8:12 am
One lane of the M27 westbound is blocked between junction seven for Hedge End and five for Eastleigh.
Hampshire traffic reporting body, Romanse, tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays building.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lane one remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays of approx 15-minutes.’
It comes as The News reported delays of 40 minutes on the M27 eastbound between junction nine and 10 due to a multi-vehicle crash.