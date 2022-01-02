Delays on Portsmouth M275 as crash closes one lane of traffic
A CRASH has closed a lane of traffic on the M275 in Portsmouth.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 3:25 pm
Delays are building on the stretch, according to drivers and Portsmouth City Council's transport management centre.
The incident happened at around 2.30pm.
One driver said: ‘Lane blocked, tailback of traffic.
‘Looks like a car drove into the back of another car.’
More to follow