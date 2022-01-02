Delays on Portsmouth M275 as crash closes one lane of traffic

A CRASH has closed a lane of traffic on the M275 in Portsmouth.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 3:25 pm

Delays are building on the stretch, according to drivers and Portsmouth City Council's transport management centre.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm.

One driver said: ‘Lane blocked, tailback of traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Hayling Island moped rider, 20, in 'extreme pain' after breaking leg in 'serious...

‘Looks like a car drove into the back of another car.’

More to follow

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

File photo of the M275 northbound. Picture: Habibur Rahman

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

PortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilMark Waldron YouPompey