Harry Silver, 20, was riding his new Peugeot Speedfighter in Havant Road, Hayling Island, near Applegreen petrol station when the horrific crash happened.

He said he slowed at the junction for the Billy Trail car park as a Nissan Note pulled out turning left to head north.

‘The next thing I know I smashed into the back of this vehicle,’ Harry said. ‘I swerved to the left or I’d have gone up over his car.

Moped rider Harry Silver broke his right leg in a crash with a car on Hayling Island. Picture: Harry Silver

‘My right leg got caught between my moped and his car and my right femur instantly broke straightaway.

‘As soon as the crash happened I looked down at my leg and knew.’

Harry is still at Queen Alexandra Hospital days after the December 29 crash. He has undergone surgery on his leg with a metal rod installed.

But he is thankful an off-duty paramedic and an off-duty doctor were nearby and came to his aid. The paramedic told Harry his leg was at a 45-degree angle.

Harry said just before the two vehicles collided he thought ‘this is going to hurt’.

‘It absolutely properly hurt,’ he said. ‘I’ve managed to get up and walk around a bit with crutches but I’m still limited and I’ve not managed to weight bear.’

He added: ‘I feel alright at the moment. Just when my pain takes over I’m a completely different person.

‘I’ve got a high pain threshold but the pain that I’m in is extremely bad.

‘This pain - I’ve never felt anything like this before in my life. To break the femur straightaway on impact, it’s quite a big bone to break straightaway.’

The incident has thrown his new job as a pizza delivery driver into jeopardy as his moped and riding clothes - worth about £1,200 in all - have been wrecked.

Mum Kerry Silver, 47, had bought Harry the moped as a Christmas and birthday present. He had been riding for a month before the crash.

As his carer she is staying with him in QA Hospital. She said the NHS staff had been ‘spot on’ in looking after Harry.

Hampshire police have appealed for witnesses to the 2pm crash.

Call 101 quoting 44210518769 or submit information via hampshire.police.uk

