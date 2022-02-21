Storm Franklin: More 'do not travel' warnings from Southern and Thameslink rail networks

Southern Rail and Thameslink south of London have warned passengers not to travel today.

In an update on the Southern network website this morning it said: ‘If you have not yet travelled to the station, or if you are otherwise able to, please abandon your journey. Stay at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail is warning customers not to travel today

‘If you are waiting at a station, please see if you can return home and travel on another day.

‘The situation will change regularly as trees fall and objects are blown onto the lines, and in most areas , no service may able to run.

‘Replacement transport will not be able to run due to the weather conditions. It is no longer possible to run the amended timetable for today.

‘Where trains are being delayed between stations we are aware, and working to rescue passengers as soon as possible. Once everyone is able to get off ‘The train we still expect that it will not be possible to complete journeys as normal.

‘A speed restriction of 50 mph will also be in place across the network. This restriction is due to further severe weather conditions.’

It comes after South Western Railway also issued a ‘do not travel’ warning this morning.

The below routes are being affected by high winds this morning:

- A tree on the line between Tulse Hill and Streatham means services due to run between Caterham and London Bridge will be diverted after East Croydon and run non stop to London Bridge via Forest Hill.

SEE ALSO: How to claim compensation if you were hit by a power outage during Storm Eunice

- A tree is blocking the railway near Ockley this means services due to run between Horsham and Dorking will be diverted or cancelled

- Due to a local power outage caused by high winds Appledore will not be served until later this morning

​​​​​The below routes are still affected by the damage from Storm Eunice on Friday:

- Trains are unable to call at Battersea Park in the direction towards Clapham Junction, the Croydon area and Sutton

- Services between Redhill and Tonbridge remain suspended.

- There are also major planned engineering works taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes. Buses replace trains.​​

If you have already purchased a ticket for Monday, February 21, you may use it on Tuesday at no extra cost.

Alternatively, you may apply for a fee-free refund.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron