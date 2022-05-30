Hampshire County Council has announced that the bypass, which was officially completed last week, is now open to the public.

Traffic cones and fencing still barricaded the bypass this morning, due to construction workers carrying out final checks on the road.

The southbound carriageway of the Stubbington bypass, from Titchfield Road. Picture: David George

The 5.5km stretch of highway, which links Gosport Road to Titchfield Road, was designed to ease congestion in Stubbington while improving commuting times and air quality.

Fareham Borough Council leader, Cllr Sean Woodward, has described the bypass as the 'final piece of the puzzle' for Fareham and Gosport, after £100m of investment into highways and transportation in the region.

In addition to the Stubbington bypass, Hampshire County Council has invested in the Eclipse Bus Rapid Transit route, upgrades to Newgate Lane, Peel Common roundabout and improvements to the A27.

At the opening event last week, Stubbington residents were thanked for their patience during the bypass' construction.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby, said: 'Whenever you do a big project like this there's always interruptions while the construction work takes place.

'I know it has been difficult for them and I am grateful for their patience.'

Residents themselves are hopeful that the bypass will alleviate some of the current traffic problems - but not without reservations.

Concerns have been raised about merging at the Titchfield Road end, and about only having single carriageways in each direction. The bypass has taken two years to build, but a further ten years of government lobbying took place to secure the funding.

Overall, the £42m came from the county council, Department for Transport and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

It is hoped that the new bypass will also invite business investment, expanding the current Solent Enterprise Zone.