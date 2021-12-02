That is the claim from a bus company's managing director as an extension to Gosport’s rapid transit route was officially opened.

The £11.6m project has lengthened the busway - which runs parallel to the A32 - down to Rowner Road.

Marc Reddy, managing director of First Hampshire Dorset and Berkshire (left) with deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby. Picture: David George

Marc Reddy, managing director of First Hampshire Dorset and Berkshire, said: 'Since its launch in 2012, the Eclipse has been a huge success. It makes buses more reliable, more punctual and more attractive to locals.

'The route carries more than two million passengers a year - it bypasses the congested A32 and gets them to where they need to be.

'Public transport is also crucial to dealing with our climate emergency. Buses are a key part of the community and hopefully this will get more people to travel on them.'

The initial busway, a £3.4km stretch between Redlands Lane and Hutfield Link, uses the old railway line that runs through the town.

Of the £11.6m invested in phase two, almost £8.5m came from the Department for Transport, with Hampshire County Council paying the rest.

Cllr Rob Humby, executive member for economy, transport and environment, said: 'Opening phase two is a significant thing, especially for Gosport, its economy and how people will travel in the future.

'I'm delighted that the scheme has been completed and I commend the project team and contractor for ensuring that has been achieved on time and within budget - which is not an easy thing to do.

'Partnership working, with other councils and with Marc from First, is what has made this project successful.'

The Eclipse service, which runs between Fareham and Gosport, currently has 20 buses in its fleet.

Since its inception in 2012, bus use has increased by 12 per cent, with passengers making the most of the free wi-fi and USB chargers on board.

At the start of the phase two project, concerns were raised by residents and councillors alike about the future of pedestrian and cycle access at the Rowner Road bridge. This has been retained by the county council.

The new section of the busway will officially open for use this weekend.

