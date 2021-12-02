Residents remain undecided on plans for traffic lights at Portchester roundabout

The bus stop at Portchester roundabout. Picture: David George

Hampshire County Council has launched a public consultation over proposals for traffic lights at the bus stop in Portchester roundabout.

The traffic lights would see buses get priority over traffic heading along the A27.

But while the council is advocating faster bus times, many feel the traffic lights are unnecessary.

Speaking at Portchester precinct, Clare Cheal, 42, said: 'It seems like a bit of a waste of money to me. There are other roundabouts that need attention from the council.'It's quite a quiet roundabout too, so I think I'd prefer them to spend the money elsewhere.'

Vicky Pascoe, 70, added: 'It ought to not be happening - we've got enough traffic lights around here as it is.

'It's actually more dangerous as people speed up to get through them all, and there will be an awful lot of traffic under the bridge at Portchester Railway Station.'

But not everyone is opposed to the plans.

Adrian Brown, 55, lives in Castle Street and is in favour of the proposals.

He said: 'I can't see it being a problem at all. We tend to get stuck at the roundabout as it is.

'What's more, people drive way too fast along here so if it slows traffic down then I think that's a good thing.'

Alongside the traffic light proposals, the county council plans to restrict the use of the bus stop, allowing buses to access it more easily.

The money for the project comes from the government's Transforming Cities Fund, with the county council aiming to spend £19.6m across Fareham, Gosport and Havant in the next two years.

Deputy council leader, Cllr Rob Humby, said: 'We want to improve facilities and networks for bus users as well as encourage more people to leave the car at home and use public transport, cycle, or walk, for their local journeys.

'We’re keen to hear from as many people as possible, about what they think of the bus priority improvements being proposed.

'This is a significant level of transport funding that will help us provide the infrastructure to transform people’s journeys whether they cycle, walk or travel by bus.'

The consultation runs until Tuesday, December 21.

To have your say, go to hants.gov.uk/tcf-a27-portchester

