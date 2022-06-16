This is due to a special Falklands 40th anniversary memorial event which will take place on Sunday, June 19.

On the day, there will be an unveiling of a new memorial to honour the members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and civilians who lost their lives during the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures

Due to the event, which will take place at the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth, there will be many road closures across the city throughout the day.

But which roads will be closed and when will they reopen?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Full list of road closures

On Sunday, June 19, there will be a temporary prohibition of driving on these roads from 9.30am to 12.30pm:

Broad StreetFrom the junction of East Street to the junction of Battery Row.

High StreetFrom the junction of Broad Street to the junction of Pembroke Road.

Grand ParadeFrom the junction of High Street to the junction of Penny Street.

Penny StreetFrom the junction of Pembroke Road to the junction of Grand Parade.

There will also be a temporary prohibition of loading and waiting on these roads between 6am and 12.30pm:

Broad StreetOutside 1 – 4 King James Terrace.

Side of 61 White Hart Road.

Opposite 7 Kings James Terrace for 80 metres to the Square Tower.

High StreetOutside 62 High Street.

Side of 18 – 22 Grand Parade.

Outside 77 High Street to the junction of White Hart Road.

How long will the roads be closed for?

The road closures will take place between 6am and 12.30pm on June 19 or until the event has finished, whichever is sooner.

When did the Falklands War take place?

The Falklands War began on April 2, 1982, when Argentina launched amphibious landings, known as Operation Rosario, on the Falkland Islands.

However, tensions had been building before that date, particularly with an incident on March 19 of that year, when the Argentine flag was raised at South Georgia Island.