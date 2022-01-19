Police were called around 11pm on Monday, December 27 following a crash on the A31 near Minstead involving a white Honda Civic and a green Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford, Stephen Swanson, 69, from Talmey Close, Chineham, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The family has paid tributes to a 'wonderful dad' who died following a collision on the A31.

In a statement today, released by Hampshire Constabulary, Mr Swanson’s family, said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to the public who gave CPR and to the emergency services.

‘We also thank Southampton Hospital for their care and support during our dads final days. We are grateful for everyone’s condolences during these sad times.

‘Our dad will be missed by many. He was a wonderful dad and grandad and we will treasure all of our amazing memories with him. RIP.'

The family are being supported by specialist officers following the tragedy.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to investigate the fatal crash and would like to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

Anyone with dashcam footage of either of the vehicles in the moments prior to the collision are urged to contact police.

Those with information on the incident, should call 101, quoting the reference 44210517055.

