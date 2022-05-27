Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the lane was blocked between junction 9 and junction 8, on the M27 westbound, following a crash.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTI, delays easing.’

The traffic system reported a lane was blocked at 9.40am.

ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTI, delays building.’

