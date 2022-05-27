Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the lane was blocked between junction 9 and junction 8, on the M27 westbound, following a crash.
Read More
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTI, delays easing.’
The traffic system reported a lane was blocked at 9.40am.
ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTI, delays building.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
SEE ALSO: Councillor claims residents 'scared to go out of their homes' in areas of Hilsea as officers step up patrols to combat crime
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.