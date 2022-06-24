Firefighters captured in action tackling car fire on the M27

Fire gutted the vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 3 and 4, around 11am on Friday.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted at the time: ‘M27 Eastbound lanes one and two closed for significant time due to car fire and diesel spill.

‘The exit onto the M3 Eastleigh slip road is still open but obstructed due to the lane closure so allow extra time. Road will need resurfacing.’

A firefighter tackles a blazing car between junctions 3 and 4 of the M27, June 24, 2022. Picture by Marc Hindley

Firefighters from St Mary’s and Eastleigh were called to the scene and used hose reels and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the blaze.

Police were requested for traffic management to allow firefighters to tackle it safely.

One casualty was treated by firefighters at the scene.

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Hants Road Policing