Newgate Lane in Fareham is currently blocked in both directions.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don't contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 17:23
- Newgate Lane blocked in Fareham
Drivers warned of A32 delays
AA Traffic map says: ‘Delays of five minutes on A32 Fareham Road Northbound in Fareham. ‘
Girl, 14, ‘seriously’ injured in crash
Police have said that the road was shut following a crash involving a car and a cyclist.
A girl, 14, has been ‘seriously’ injured and taken to Southampton General Hospital.
‘Severe’ delays on roundabout in Fareham
AA Traffic report says: ‘Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Peel Common Roundabout’
Closure causing queues back to M27
The closure of Newgate Lane is causing traffic to queue back to M27 J11, according to reports.
Newgate Lane in Fareham is blocked in both directions
We have contacted emergency services for the latest updates
Police have given an update on the crash
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called out at 12.13pm today (7 May) to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Station Hill between a HGV lorry and a vehicle.
‘Emergency services are currently on scene attending the incident.
‘A man in his 20s suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.
‘Road closures have been at Station Hill at the junction with Leigh Road and Southampton Road while emergency service remain on scene.’
A335 shut after serious crash
Traffic held on M3
Man was injured in the crash
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called out at 8.09am this morning (1 June) following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Eastney Esplanade.
‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.’