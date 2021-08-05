Gosport man named as inquests opened into fatal plane crash near Goodwood

File photo of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch

Two men, a 65-year-old from West Sussex and a 58-year-old from Gosport died in the crash when their light aircraft crashed shortly after taking off on Wednesday, June 30.

They have now been officially named by the West Sussex assistant coroner Robert Simpson as Stephen Kendall and civil servant Ian Wyatt from Alverstoke.

As reported, tributes were paid to Mr Kendall, from Balls Cross near Petworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men died due to head and chest injuries, the inquest opening was told.

The light aircraft they were in took off from Goodwood Aerodrome but hit the ground soon after take off. It landed in a field off New Road, Goodwood and ‘burst into flames’.

The West Sussex coroner adjourned for a further hearing on December 14. No date has been set for the inquests.

A pilot who had taken off from Goodwood Airfield shortly before the crash previously said he could see black smoke reaching ‘100ft’.

He said: ‘Shortly after I took off another plane took off. Other air traffic was told not to enter the airport air traffic zone.

‘I could see black smoke reaching 100ft at the other side of the runway just outside the bounds of the airfield itself.’

Sussex police, paramedics and the fire service were called at 4.38pm.

The Air Accidents Investigation Bureau is compiling a report.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron