The Great South Run is back again after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event will see thousands of runners and spectators visiting the city over Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17.

The mini, junior and 5k runs will take place on the Saturday and the main 10-mile run will take place on the following day.

Some Portsmouth roads will close for the event, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the road closures:

What is the route for this year's race?

This year's Great South Run route will begin from South Parade in Southsea, with thousands of runners due to set off along to Clarence Esplanade.

From the esplanade, they will then head towards the Historic Dockyard and HM Naval Base before moving east past Victoria Park.

Runners will jog along the other side of Southsea Common where they will see the finish line but it won't be over for the runners yet!

By the seven-mile point, runners will reach Eastney as they weave through residential streets, before they make their way during the final mile back along the seafront.

The finish line will be by Southsea Castle.

What roads will be closed?

A number of Portsmouth roads will be closed for the event.

Here is a full list of the road closures:

Prohibition of waiting and loading

-Clarence Esplanade will be closed from 6am on Monday, October 11 to 4pm on Sunday, October 17.

The road will be closed from from the Castle Field entrance to junction with Brian Kidd Way.

-Duisburg Way will be closed from 7am on Wednesday, October 13 to 4pm on Sunday, October 17 with three spaces to facilitate the installation of a temporary kerb drop for car park.

-Western Parade (Northbound) will be closed from 8am on Saturday, October 16 to 4pm on Sunday, October 17 with 10 spaces south of Southsea Terrace on the northbound carriageway.

These roads will be closed from 5am to 4pm on Sunday, October 17:

-Pier Road (northbound from its junction with Duisburg Way to Southsea Terrace)

-Victoria Avenue

-Pembroke Road

- High Street (Old Portsmouth, there will be six spaces (30 metres) on southbound carriageway outside The George Court)

-Ordnance Road (West Side) / The Hard

-Cross Street/Bonfire Corner (all bays from Marlborough Gate to the junction of Queen Street)

-Queen Street (from its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street)

-Wickham Street

-Clock Street (from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard)

-Duisburg Way

-Clarence Parade (North Side, all bays between Queens Hotel entrance and Auckland Road West and here will be three spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions)

-Clarence Parade (South side, there will be one bay west and 16 spaces east of Serpentine Road and four spaces opposite 7 to 9 Clarence Parade)

-South Parade (all bays from the junction of Eastern Villas Road and The Dell to Clarendon Road)

-St Helen’s Parade (from the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road)

-Eastern Parade (eastbound from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road and 100 meters eastbound from number 19 to the junction of Burbidge Grove)

-Henderson Road (from the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade)

-Eastney Esplanade/Southsea Esplanade (all bays from Henderson Road to last pay and display meter opposite Canoe Lake)

There will be a temporary footway closure on Pembroke Road from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, October 16 on the south side between Penny Street and Pier Road.

Pedestrians will be diverted to opposite footway.

Prohibition of driving, waiting and loading

From 8am on Friday, October 15 until 4pm on Sunday, October 17:

-Clarence Esplanade (between South Parade and Avenue de Caen)

-Victoria Avenue Spur

-Jack Cockerill Way

There will be prohibition of driving on Pier Road only from 6am to approximately 11am on Saturday, October 16 and from 9.30am to approximately 12.30pm on Sunday, October 17.

Other roads where there will be prohibition of driving waiting and loading From 6am on Saturday, October 16 until 4pm on Sunday, October 17:

-Clarence Esplanade (between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road)

-The Dell

-Pier Road (south of junction with Duisburg Way)

-Avenue de Caen

From 9am until 1pm on Saturday, October 16 there will be prohibition of driving, waiting and loading on:

-Western Parade (between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace)

From 10:20am until 11am on Saturday October 16:

-Bus turning point/Clarence Esplanade

From 9am to between 12:10pm and 4pm on Sunday, October 17:

-Pier Road (from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout)

-Gordon Road

-Victoria Avenue

-Victoria Avenue Spur

-Pembroke Road

-High Street, Old Portsmouth (between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road)

-Museum Road

-Cambridge Road

-Burnaby Road (between Cambridge Road and Park Road)

-Park Road

-St Georges Road, Portsea

-Ordnance Row

-The Hard

-Queen Street (from its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street)

-Wickham Street

-Clock Street (from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard)

-Bonfire Corner

-Cross Street

-Queen Street (from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road)

-Alfred Road

-Bishop Crispian Way (from the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road)

-Anglesea Road

-Market Way (between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout)

-King Richard I Road

-Winston Churchill Avenue

-Isambard Brunel Road (between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue)

-Lord Montgomery Way

-Hampshire Terrace

-Landport Terrace

-Kings Terrace

-Jubilee Terrace

-Bellevue Terrace

-Southsea Terrace

-Kings Road (between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace)

-Western Parade

-Duisburg Way

-Clarence Parade

-Serpentine Road (Southsea Common)

-South Parade

-Lennox Road South (between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade)

-Burgoyne Road (between Clarence Road and South Parade)

-St Helen’s Parade

- Eastern Parade

-St George’s Road, Eastney

-Cromwell Road

-Henderson Road (between Highland Road and Bransbury Road)

-Henderson Road

Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road (eastbound under two-way light control)

-Henderson Road (between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade)

-Eastney Esplanade

-Southsea Esplanade

-Southsea Esplanade link road and The Ocean At The End of The Lane

Is there a diversion route?

HGV and local diversions will be signposted and marshalled on all roads approaching the route.

Road closures will be lifted along the route when it is safe to do so.

To find out more about this year's event, please go to the Great South Run Website.

