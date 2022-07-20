Hampshire County Council promises more reliable bus services between Portsmouth and Havant

Hampshire County Council has approved plans to alter bus facilities along Bedhampton Road, which connects New Road in Havant with Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth.
The plans include the relocation of the bus stop a short distance to the west and the creation of a short westbound bus lane to eliminate, as far as possible, any delays to buses departing the stop, whilst also ensuring that the flow of traffic is not impacted.
Read More
The county council’s executive member for highways operations, Councillor Nick Adams-King, approved the proposals at a decision day meeting on Tuesday, July 19.
He said: ‘I am grateful for the valuable feedback from residents and businesses who took part in the public consultation.
‘We have listened to what they have said and I am pleased to see that the original scheme design plans have been revised to address the comments relating to the right-turn out of Nursery Road, the visibility from Brookside Road and also potential traffic congestion.
‘The planned improvements to the bus facilities will mean that residents can have more confidence in the bus journey timetables for those services that run between Havant, Portsmouth and Southsea.’
Money for the scheme comes from the government’s transforming cities fund.
Jointly, Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council and Isle of Wight Council secured £56m to fund 23 projects across the region.
Cllr Adams-King added: ‘These plans are in line with the government’s ambition to encourage residents to leave the car at home and make greater use of public transport or to cycle or walk.