Hampshire road currently closed due to HGV fire with police and fire crews in attendance
A HAMPSHIRE road is currently closed due to a lorry fire.
The A303 north of Winchester is shut due to the ongoing incident.
It is closed westbound between junction 8 of the M3 and the A34 at Bullington.
Police and fire crews are in attendance.
A tweet from National Highways said: ‘The #A303 in #Hampshire is closed westbound between the #M3 J8 and the #A34 #Bullington due to a HGV fire.
‘More updates to follow. @HantsPolice and fire crews are on scene.’
And traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘#M3 #Popham - Exit slip CLOSED southbound due to ongoing RTI and vehicle fire at #NorthWaltham on #A303.’
The News has contacted Hampshire Police, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.