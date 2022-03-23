Hampshire road currently closed due to HGV fire with police and fire crews in attendance

The A303 north of Winchester is shut due to the ongoing incident.

It is closed westbound between junction 8 of the M3 and the A34 at Bullington.

Police and fire crews are in attendance.

A tweet from National Highways said: ‘The #A303 in #Hampshire is closed westbound between the #M3 J8 and the #A34 #Bullington due to a HGV fire.

‘More updates to follow. @HantsPolice and fire crews are on scene.’

And traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘#M3 #Popham - Exit slip CLOSED southbound due to ongoing RTI and vehicle fire at #NorthWaltham on #A303.’

The News has contacted Hampshire Police, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

