Police release CCTV footage showing potentially 'crucial' witnesses to a rape in Fareham over the weekend

As reported, at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on March 19, a 22 year-old woman was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

She reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am she walked along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her. He then threatened and attacked her on the footbridge, close to Fareham train station.

This man is described as: white, aged between 20s and 40s, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim build, he had a full beard that was blonde/grey in colour and medium length hair.

CCTV footage near Fareham Fire Station around the time of a rape in the early hours of March 19. Police think the men highlighted could be witnesses

Police have now released some moving CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to about the rape. He can be seen in the footage walking past Fareham fire station and towards a small alleyway – he is circled throughout the footage and also features in the square zoomed view.

In addition to the footage, they have released three still images of four other people, who they believe could be key witnesses.

These people are: a girl, or woman, who is seen sitting in the alleyway smoking, to the far right of the footage. Police believe she may have seen the suspect for this offence walk past her. The still image they’ve released shows her a short while later walking away from the alleyway.

CCTV footage near Fareham Fire Station around the time of a rape in the early hours of March 19. Police think the man highlighted could be a witness

She is followed by two men who head towards the fire station from the alleyway. They are pictured side by side in the still image – the one on the right has his arm out. Police believe they may be known to the girl in the alleyway so may be able to assist them in identifying her.

There is also a man in a coat, shown in the CCTV still image walking past the alleyway. He continues to head towards the fire station and is captured at the beginning of the moving footage heading west past the fire station.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s operation amberstone team, said: ‘These four witnesses could hold crucial information, as we believe some of them may have seen the man we are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the rape.

‘If you recognise yourself in this footage or in any of the still images, please call us immediately so we can talk to you about what you saw.

CCTV footage near Fareham Fire Station around the time of a rape in the early hours of March 19. Police think the woman highlighted could be a witness

‘We are also urgently looking to trace the man who is circled in the video footage. If this is you, please make contact with us.

‘If you recognise him, or saw him in the area, call police as soon as possible. Were you out that night, and does he look like someone you were out with?

‘Our officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident, and you can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as officers make enquiries and conduct patrols.

‘I would still urge anyone who was in the town centre on Saturday 19 March between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town to please get in touch. Did you someone acting suspiciously?

‘Did you see the man described and pictured walking past the fire station? Were you driving through the area and did you capture anything on Dash Cam?’

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44220109191.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

