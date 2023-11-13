Hampshire traffic at standstill and 90 minute delays expected after crash on M27 motorway - lanes re-opened
Drivers on the M27 westbound were “held” between junctions 9 and 8 following the crash. The impact was on other roads in the surrounding area, including on the M275 near Port Solent – with traffic at a standstill. Two motorway lanes were blocked following the collision. Both have now been re-opened.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC and recovering taking place, delays of approx 90 minutes backed from J12/#M275 #PortSolent.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “Police were called at 6.51am today to a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 9 and 8.
"The collision involved two vehicles. One person has suffered a minor injury.”