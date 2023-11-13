News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic at standstill and 90 minute delays expected after crash on M27 motorway - lanes re-opened

Traffic was brought to a standstill this morning after crash blocked two lanes of a motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:07 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Drivers on the M27 westbound were “held” between junctions 9 and 8 following the crash. The impact was on other roads in the surrounding area, including on the M275 near Port Solent – with traffic at a standstill. Two motorway lanes were blocked following the collision. Both have now been re-opened.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC and recovering taking place, delays of approx 90 minutes backed from J12/#M275 #PortSolent.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “Police were called at 6.51am today to a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 9 and 8.

"The collision involved two vehicles. One person has suffered a minor injury.”

