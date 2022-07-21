National Highways said drivers should avoid the area, or find different routes.

A statement said: ‘Drivers are warned to expect delays for the rest of the day and overnight due to lane closures on the M3 northbound at junction 11 (South Winchester) due to emergency bridge work.

Delays on the M3 are expected for the rest of the day and overnight. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

‘This will also affect traffic on the eastbound M27 and the westbound A31.’

Lanes one and two are closed between junction 12 at Eastleigh and junction 11 at Winchester.

This is so an infrastructure defect on the Shawford railway bridge can be repaired.

Motorists can still use lane three.

Work is currently being undertaken to repair the defect.

Engineers are obtaining the appropriate equipment, with specialist contractors and materials required to repair the bridge.

Rob Bell, south east network operations manager for National Highways, said: ‘We thank people for their patience while we repair the defect and reopen the road.

‘The defect was identified during a routine inspection of the bridge and for your safety we established the defect posed a risk to the travelling public so took immediate steps to close the lanes affected.

‘In the meantime, drivers should leave extra time for their journeys or find an alternative route. The road is expected to fully reopen as soon as possible.’

