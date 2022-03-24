Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported a broken down vehicle on the A27 eastbound caused delays up to the A3.

The lane has now been cleared between the A259 Havant Road and Emsworth Services.

Congestion and delays are reducing.

ROMANSE reports: #A27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between A259 Havant Road and #EmsworthServices due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays are easing.’

The incident was first announced at 7.20am.

ROMANSE previously reported: ‘#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between A259 Havant Road and #EmsworthServices due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays backed to #A3M.’

ROMANSE reports traffic delays on the A27 are now easing.

