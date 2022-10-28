National Highways is advising drivers to leave extra time for journeys which include the stretch between junction 9 for Winchester and junction 7 for the Dummer interchange at Basingstoke during repairs to the Tower Hill bridge crossing from next week.

Temporary two-way lights will be under the bridge in December.

Closures have been planned for the M3 motorway. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The M3 northbound, between junctions 7 and 9, will be shut between 9pm to 6am from October 31 to November 12.

Traffic will be diverted via the A33 Basingstoke Road and A30 to rejoin at junction 7.

The M3 southbound, between junctions 9 and 7, will be closed November 14 to 26.

Drivers will be diverted via the A30 and A33 Basingstoke Road.