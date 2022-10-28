News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Motorists to face M3 overnight closures during Tower Hill bridge crossing repairs

MOTORISTS are set to deal with several overnight closures on the M3 due to road works.

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 12:07pm

National Highways is advising drivers to leave extra time for journeys which include the stretch between junction 9 for Winchester and junction 7 for the Dummer interchange at Basingstoke during repairs to the Tower Hill bridge crossing from next week.

Temporary two-way lights will be under the bridge in December.

Closures have been planned for the M3 motorway. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The M3 northbound, between junctions 7 and 9, will be shut between 9pm to 6am from October 31 to November 12.

Traffic will be diverted via the A33 Basingstoke Road and A30 to rejoin at junction 7.

The M3 southbound, between junctions 9 and 7, will be closed November 14 to 26.

Drivers will be diverted via the A30 and A33 Basingstoke Road.

The Up Street, underneath the M3, will be closed between Dummer Down Lane and Winchester Road, A30 from 9pm to 6am on December 5, February 20, 2023, and May 2, 2023, for concrete repairs.

