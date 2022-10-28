Hampshire traffic: Motorists to face M3 overnight closures during Tower Hill bridge crossing repairs
MOTORISTS are set to deal with several overnight closures on the M3 due to road works.
National Highways is advising drivers to leave extra time for journeys which include the stretch between junction 9 for Winchester and junction 7 for the Dummer interchange at Basingstoke during repairs to the Tower Hill bridge crossing from next week.
Temporary two-way lights will be under the bridge in December.
Most Popular
-
1
Neighbours anger at 'selfish' car owner who left Nissan Figaro parked in same spot for two years - but Portsmouth City Council pledges action
-
2
HMS Bronington: Efforts to save 'last of wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles now ‘tantalisingly close’ to refloating her
The M3 northbound, between junctions 7 and 9, will be shut between 9pm to 6am from October 31 to November 12.
Traffic will be diverted via the A33 Basingstoke Road and A30 to rejoin at junction 7.
The M3 southbound, between junctions 9 and 7, will be closed November 14 to 26.
Drivers will be diverted via the A30 and A33 Basingstoke Road.
The Up Street, underneath the M3, will be closed between Dummer Down Lane and Winchester Road, A30 from 9pm to 6am on December 5, February 20, 2023, and May 2, 2023, for concrete repairs.