Hampshire police have advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys during the festivities on Saturday. It has been held in The Square in Wickham for almost 800 years.

The Square will be closed to traffic from midday on Friday until 10am on Sunday – with the A334 also being shut between the traffic signals at Blind Lane and the roundabout junction of the A32.

That closure will be in place from 5am to 8pm on Saturday. Horse boxes can be parked on the east side of the A334, between the north end of the square and the junction at Blind Lane and Titchfield Lane.

Temporary parking restrictions will also be in place. This is to maintain the flow of traffic through the local diversion route.

Vehicles parked in unauthorised locations will be towed away. Acting Chief Inspector John Stribley said: ‘Wickham Horse Fair is set to return this Saturday, 20 May, and anyone planning to attend should make sure they are aware of the road closures and the parking arrangements before they start their journeys.

‘Our focus is on public safety and there will be officers in high visibility uniform available throughout the event to respond to any issues that may arise. We have been working closely with organisers, local authority partners and businesses to ensure Wickham Horse Fair is a safe and enjoyable event for all communities.’