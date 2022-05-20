The popular event, which is attended by travellers from across the country, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

It has been running for almost 800 years and always takes place on May 20 – except if it falls on a Sunday.

Heavy rain put a bit of a dampener on the fair.

It included stalls and rides.

The News had a photographer down to attend the event.

See our photos from the Wickham Horse Fair in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Wickham Horse Fair Sarah Carter know as Sarah the Singing Gypsy. Picture: Sarah Standing (200522-5608)

Wickham Horse Fair (l-r) Paige Hayfield with her mum Kerry Best and friend Derek Paddon from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (200522-5680)

Wickham Horse Fair (l-r) Lily, Hollie, Kate and Clare with 12 week old XL Bullies puppies. Picture: Sarah Standing (200522-5601)

Wickham Horse Fair RSPCA chief inspector Paul Williams and deputy chief inspector Hannah Nixon. Picture: Sarah Standing (200522-5692)