Wickham Horse Fair to return later this May continuing a nearly 800-year-old tradition

An historic horse fair - which attracts travellers from across the country – is set to return to Wickham later this month.

By Joe Buncle
Published 12th May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:03 BST

Wickham Horse Fair has been held in The Square in Wickham, Fareham, for almost 800 years. Last year saw it’s official return following Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – although an unauthorised gathering took place in 2021 – with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair.

As is tradition, this year’s fair will be on Saturday, May 20. It is customary for the event to take place on May 20 - except when it falls on a Sunday.

The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing
    The Square will close on the morning of May 19 while preparations are underway. Local traders and businesses will have stalls at the fair which also involves music and amusements. The fair is ususually attended by officers from the RSPCA who monitor the horses’ welfare.

    Roads which will be closed during the festivities include Winchester Road, Tanfield Lane, and Mayles Lane.

    The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing
    The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Friday, May 20 2022 in Wickham Square and along Winchester Road, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing
