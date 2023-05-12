Wickham Horse Fair to return later this May continuing a nearly 800-year-old tradition
An historic horse fair - which attracts travellers from across the country – is set to return to Wickham later this month.
Wickham Horse Fair has been held in The Square in Wickham, Fareham, for almost 800 years. Last year saw it’s official return following Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – although an unauthorised gathering took place in 2021 – with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair.
NOW READ: Restaurants in Portsmouth: Lin's Thai Cafe in Southsea delights Doctor Who fans with a Tardis
As is tradition, this year’s fair will be on Saturday, May 20. It is customary for the event to take place on May 20 - except when it falls on a Sunday.
The Square will close on the morning of May 19 while preparations are underway. Local traders and businesses will have stalls at the fair which also involves music and amusements. The fair is ususually attended by officers from the RSPCA who monitor the horses’ welfare.
NOW READ: Wickham Horse Fair 2022: Is it today, Where is it, full list of road closures, why is it always on May 20, full list of road closures, will pubs close and how long has it been going for?
Roads which will be closed during the festivities include Winchester Road, Tanfield Lane, and Mayles Lane.