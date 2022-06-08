Customers at 17 of South Western Railway’s (SWR) stations in Hampshire should see changes in the latest round of a multi-million-pound repainting scheme.

The £1.5m programme, which started in 2021, has seen 57 stations across the SWR network repainted both internally and externally in 2021/2022 alone.

As part of the programme, stations including Cosham, Hedge End, Hilsea, Petersfield, Liphook, Southampton Central, and Winchester have been given a makeover.

Petersfield train station has had a makeover thanks to South Western Railway.

A further round of repainting will start later this year, which will see a further 40 stations across the network refreshed.

Christian Neill, SWR’s director of customer experience, said: ‘At SWR, it is important to us to offer our customers the best experience we can for the whole of their journey with us - and we know that that journey starts when they arrive at our stations.

‘Our ongoing station repainting programme is just one way that we are trying to improve the SWR experience for our customers.