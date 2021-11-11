Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
date 2021-11-11
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
An accident is causing delays on the eastbound side of the A27 just east of Portsmouth.


The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 15 July, 2022, 18:21
- A27 crash leads to long delays near Portsmouth
- A32 closed between Knowle and Fareham after two-car crash
Problems also reported on the M3
A32 now officially closed
Picture shows emergency services on A27
Meanwhile, there’s bad news on the A32 as well
A two-car crash has closed the road between Knowle and Fareham
Fire and ambulance service seen working on A27
Delays stretch back to Port Solent at the moment
A27 crash causes delays
Eastern road traffic update
Traffic is moving steadily on Eastern Road, though motorists will face delays in some areas.
One lane is closed for 20 metres.
The crash happened is just outside the site for the phase four flood defences.
No one is reported to be injured.
Lane on M27 cleared
The broken down vehicle has been cleared on the M27.
Lane blocked on M27
One lane is also blocked on the M27 due to a broken down vehicle. ROMANSE reports there are no delays at present.
One lane now open on Eastern Road
One lane is now open on Eastern Road. It is open to southbound traffic at the Burrfields Road junction.