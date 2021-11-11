Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
A man has been found injured in a road in Southampton.
It has caused the road to be shut and it will be closed for ‘most of the morning’.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 10:38
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Southampton road closed after man found injured
Road to remain closed for ‘most of the morning’
Eastney Esplanade reopens
Here’s what emergency services have said about Southsea crash
The News has now got updates from the emergency services - including police - about the incident.
Traffic ‘coping well’ despite road closure
AA Traffic says ‘Taffic is coping well’ with the Eastney Esplanade closure.
Police are said to be directing traffic.
Diesel hits £2 per litre at local pump
Picture: Google Maps
The latest information shows that diesel has hit £2 per litre at one petrol station in the area.
Eastney Esplanade is closed due to an incident
‘Severe’ delays on A32
AA Traffic map causes the delays ‘severe’