Havant pedestrian, 29, dies following serious collision with car on Portsdown Hill

A pedestrian was involved in a serious collision with a car on Portsdown Hill, near Skew Road, on February 21, 2022. Picture: Google Maps

The 29-year-old pedestrian was taken to Southampton General Hospital following the collision on Portsdown Hill Road at 12.40am on Monday (Feb 21).

Specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin.

The collision, which happened near to Skew Road, involved a yellow Vauxhall Corsa. The male driver was uninjured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this incredibly difficult time.

‘We are working hard to piece together the final moments before this fatal collision and we are still keen to speak to any witnesses.

‘You may have been driving in the area and caught something on your dash cam, or you may have seen someone walking – what you saw or captured could really help with our investigation.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV in and around that area, so please get in touch.’

Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting 44220071813.

