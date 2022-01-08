Here's what has been causing delays to train services in Portsmouth

Hilsea station

South Western Railway has reported delays in the Hilsea area due to ‘an obstruction’.

On Twitter, SWR Help posted: ‘We’ve been advised that there is an obstruction on the line at Hilsea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised because of this problem.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 15:45.

‘Your journey is likely to take longer to complete.

SEE ALSO: Photos capture aftermath of car fire on Southsea Common

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.

Have you been affected by the disruption this afternoon? Let us know in the comments.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron