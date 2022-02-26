Here's what has caused a Southsea road to be closed

Emergency services have rushed to Clarence Parade, near the junction with Serpentine Way, this afternoon following the collision.

Police officers were called to the scene at 12.51pm.

The road currently remains closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic Map shows delays in Southsea. Picture: AA Traffic

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.51pm today to Clarence Parade, near the junction with Serpentine Way, following reports of a collision between a cyclist and a parked car.

‘The cyclist, a man in his 20s, has been injured as a result.

‘The road has been closed while emergency services deal with this incident and we ask drivers to use an alternative route.’

The AA’s traffic map shows heavy traffic in the area around Clarence Parade as a result of the crash.

Follow all our latest traffic and travel updates in our live blog here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron