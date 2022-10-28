Highway Code changes could mean Hampshire motorists are driving illegally
DRIVERS warned they could be driving illegally as a result of not being up to date with Highway Code changes.
Law firms in Hampshire are warning drivers to keep up to speed with recent changes in the Highway Code.
The most specific changes recently are giving priority to pedestrians crossing at junctions, leaving at least a one and a half metre gap when overtaking cyclists and ensuring cyclists have priority at roundabouts.
Although introduced in January 2022, dash cam experts Nextbase found that out of 2,000 surveyed drivers, 70 per cent did not understand the latest driving rules.
Sarah Hallet from the criminal defence team at Churchers Solicitors raised concerns for motorists as ‘failing to understand or not being aware of the new rules cannot act as defence in court, should they be involved in a car accident.’
The new rules give the heaviest and quickest motorists a higher level of responsibility on the road to ensure all road users remain safe and to ‘protect the most vulnerable.’
She said: ‘The changes have been put in place to protect the most vulnerable. Those who ignore or fail to acknowledge them could face serious consequences if they’re involved in a collision.
‘If a motorist was responsible for an accident and said they were not aware or did understand the changes, this could not act as defence in court and they could still face driving penalties.’
Hundreds of drivers risk the endangerment of other road users and also pedestrians.
The government’s ‘Think!’ scheme aims to raise awareness of alternations and additions to the Highway code, to keep road users up to date and protected.