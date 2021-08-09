Homes damaged after roads flood in Gosport with barricades now in place
HEAVY rain has left Gosport residents’ homes damaged, with temporary barricades being put in place to prevent cars travelling through flooding areas.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:29 pm
Police are asking that motorists avoid Cambridge Road at the Grange Crescent junction until further notice.
Vehicles passing through this area are pushing more water into the residents’ already damaged homes.
Leesland Road, at the junction with Whitworth Road and Lees Lane, is also impassable due to the flooding.
The front of the Junction Tavern has been affected by the water.