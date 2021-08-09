When will the rain stop in Portsmouth? Here's what the latest forecast says

The weather is set to take a turn for the better in the coming days. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5013)

There has been plenty of rain following the brief heatwave in the middle of July, when temperatures reached a high of 29C.

Portsmouth has seen spells of flash flooding in Northern Parade as well as repeated spells of flooding in Salisbury Road, Cosham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heavy rain caused Wickham Festival to be turned into a ‘mudpit’ as it kicked off last week.

The weekend saw more spells of rain across the city and the surrounding areas.

But will the rain continue this week?

SEE ALSO: Best pictures from Portsmouth Kite Festival

Here is what the latest Met Office forecast says:

When will the rain stop?

Heavy rain is being forecast for Portsmouth again this morning, but it should come to an end at lunchtime.

The weather will then change to cloudy for the rest of today.

And this appears to the be the turning point, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

A mixture of sunny weather and cloudy spells are being forecast for the rest of the week in Portsmouth.

Here is the forecast:

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 19C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 19C

Friday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron