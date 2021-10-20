Trips have been suspended until at least 11.45am when an update is expected.

In a tweet Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fastcat service. The next update will be at 11.45am. Please see our weather contingency plan webpage.’

It comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for Portsmouth, and other areas of the south, for today and tomorrow amid high winds and heavy rainfall.

