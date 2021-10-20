Hovercraft services from Southsea cancelled due to adverse weather

HOVERCRAFT services between Southsea and the Isle of Wight have been cancelled this morning due to ‘adverse weather conditions.’

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:09 am

Trips have been suspended until at least 11.45am when an update is expected.

In a tweet Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fastcat service. The next update will be at 11.45am. Please see our weather contingency plan webpage.’

It comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for Portsmouth, and other areas of the south, for today and tomorrow amid high winds and heavy rainfall.

The Hovercraft terminal in Southsea.
