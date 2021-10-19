The Met Office has put a yellow weather alert in place from 4am until noon tomorrow.

It has been issued for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville – but not Havant, as of this morning.

On its website, the Met Office writes: ‘A brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds may cause some disruption on Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Met Office

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

‘There is a small chance of damage to trees by strong and gusty winds.’

The Red Arrows are scheduled to perform a display in Portsmouth tomorrow – although it could take place on Thursday, if it has to be delayed.

Currently the Met Office is forecasting that winds will reach speeds of 39mph in our city between 11am and 1pm.

Thunderstorms are being predicted for Portsmouth but not until 9pm and 10pm, according to the forecast.

