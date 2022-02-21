Storm Franklin: Hovertravel and FastCat services between Portsmouth and Isle of Wight suspended due to adverse weather

SOME ferry services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight have been suspended due to adverse weather.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:17 pm

All hovercraft journeys between Southsea and the island have been cancelled until further notice.

In a tweet, Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather.

‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fishbourne - Portsmouth car ferry.

Live updates: Strong winds and travel disruptions expected as Storm Franklin hit...

‘Please see our disruption contingency plan web page.’

And the FastCat service provided by Wightlink has also been suspended.

Wightlink said: ‘FastCat sailings currently suspended due to adverse weather. Next sailing due to depart 3.15pm from Portsmouth Harbour. Please check our website for any further updates.

Hovertravel's Solent Flyer. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘All other services running to schedule.’

It comes as Storm Franklin has caused travel disruption across the south coast today, with train passengers urged to cancel their journeys with South Western Railway and Southern Rail this morning.

