Storm Franklin: Hovertravel and FastCat services between Portsmouth and Isle of Wight suspended due to adverse weather
SOME ferry services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight have been suspended due to adverse weather.
All hovercraft journeys between Southsea and the island have been cancelled until further notice.
In a tweet, Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather.
‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fishbourne - Portsmouth car ferry.
Read More
‘Please see our disruption contingency plan web page.’
And the FastCat service provided by Wightlink has also been suspended.
Wightlink said: ‘FastCat sailings currently suspended due to adverse weather. Next sailing due to depart 3.15pm from Portsmouth Harbour. Please check our website for any further updates.
‘All other services running to schedule.’
It comes as Storm Franklin has caused travel disruption across the south coast today, with train passengers urged to cancel their journeys with South Western Railway and Southern Rail this morning.