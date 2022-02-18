Storm Eunice Portsmouth and Hampshire travel updates: Road closed due to fallen tree plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275, Hovertravel, South Western Railway and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates as a ‘dangerous’ storm arrives in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:44 am

A red weather warning will come into force at 10am and last until 3pm.

An amber weather warning is already in place and lasts until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned there is a ‘danger to life’ and there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident

We will pull together all the latest traffic and travel updates during Storm Eunice.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

Latest traffic updates.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Storm Eunice: Live weather and travel updates as 'dangerous weather' set to batt...

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth and Hampshire school closures announced as storm is declared a major incident

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Red weather warning issued for Portsmouth as Storm Eunice declared a 'danger to life'

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:25

  • Storm Eunice bringing disruption already
  • Red weather warning set to come into force
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:25

National Express not operating in Hampshire today

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:15

‘Check with your airline before flying'

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:08

Disruption to First Bus in Portsmouth

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:02

Only travel is ‘necessary’

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:51

Disruption expected

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:41

Road closure

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 07:41

We will bring all the latest Storm Eunice travel updates

Stick with us for all the travel disruption today

Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 17:25

Also delays on the A27 in Fareham

Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 17:06

Vehicle fire causing disruption in Hythe

Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 08:34

More traffic disruption

