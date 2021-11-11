Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
A major rail strike has begun and the roads are expected to be extra busy in the coming hours.
We will bring you all the latest.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:46
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Rail strikes begin across Hampshire
Map of road delay hotspots as AA warns of severe disruption
The roads and regions expected to see the worst delays and disruption as 80% of rail services cancelled.
Drivers are being warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as the nationwide rail strike forces passengers to find other means of transport.
The AA is predicting a surge in traffic as travellers take to the road while services are disrupted around Britain.
‘Only travel if necessary’
Winchester station ‘quiet’ due to strike
Winchester railway station, a normally busy hub for commuters travelling to London, was quiet this morning with only a handful of trains arriving.
Taxi drivers waiting outside said the strike had a knock-on impact on their trade.
Gorkhin Gul said: “It will be tough to work today, there are very few customers around.”
Train passenger Emily Duncan said the strike had not hampered her journey because she had planned ahead to use one of the services still running to Winchester.
She said: “I’ve been able to plan around it so it hasn’t affected me.”
Hampshire resident describes ‘very stresful’
Jack Pook, from Winchester, described the strikes as “very stressful” as he waited to board a train home at Clapham Junction in south-west London after spending the night in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Mr Pook, a family support officer, said he had travelled up to London for work on Monday morning and was waiting on Platform 9 for his train home in the evening when he collapsed.
“I suddenly very instantly started feeling very unwell. I went completely pale, profuse sweating,” the 54-year-old told the PA news agency, adding that people must have thought he was drunk. “It was very humiliating.”
He said the train staff were “lovely with me” and called the paramedics, who treated him for about an hour before taking him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a “one-off virus”.
Mr Pook was still wearing hospital pyjamas when he returned to the station on Tuesday morning.
Having planned to travel home on Monday, he said he had been “very stressed“ about the strikes when he woke up in hospital.
“I didn’t know if they were still on until this morning – I asked someone at a bus stop at about 7 this morning,” he said.
Mr Pook said he was lucky there was a train to Westminster from Clapham Junction at about 8.30am and that staff had let him use his ticket from Monday.
He said the experience has been “humiliating, stressful and caused worry, but strangers this morning have been really kind to me”.
He also said he had left his dog, Bardy, in day care, adding: “I just want to get back to him. He’s never been separated from me for this long.”
View from the picket line
Gatwick warns against travelling by train
Heavy traffic on M27
AA Traffic map is showing heavy traffic on the M27 near Port Solent currently.
Online train journey planner crashes
A major online train journey planner has stopped working as services are crippled due to the largest rail strike for a generation.
Passengers attempting to use the National Rail Enquiries website to find out what trains are running are being shown a message stating: “500 Internal Server Error”.
It comes as a cloud flare issue took down sites across the globe, including The News for a time
A303 delays due to summer solstice
Portsmouth commuters warned only to travel by train if 'absolutely necessary'
Commuters are being warned only to travel by train ‘if absolutely necessary’ this week amid the biggest strike on the railways in a generation.
The advice has come from South Western Railway (SWR) ahead of three days of industrial action.